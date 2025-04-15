US Tariffs: A Threat to Hong Kong's Prosperity?
Xia Baolong, a senior Chinese official, criticized the United States' tariff policies in a speech, claiming they are designed to undermine Hong Kong's economic stability. He described these measures as 'brutally unreasonable and extremely shameless' in their threat to the region's prosperity.
Xia Baolong, a prominent Chinese official responsible for Hong Kong matters, has delivered a strong denunciation of the United States' tariff war in a recent televised address.
He articulated that these tariffs aim to destabilize Hong Kong's financial health, accusing the U.S. of employing 'brutally unreasonable and extremely shameless' tactics.
This statement comes amid escalating tensions, highlighting the growing strain in U.S.-China relations impacting Hong Kong's economic landscape.
