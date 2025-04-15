New Zealand and U.S. Deepen Strategic Ties in Pacific During High-Level Visit

New Zealand and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to shared strategic objectives in the Pacific region during a high-level diplomatic visit to Hawaii, led by New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters.

Mr. Peters, who is spearheading a cross-party delegation on an extensive Pacific tour, emphasized the significance of regional cooperation with the U.S. as geopolitical and security dynamics continue to evolve across the Indo-Pacific.

“Our Pacific links with the United States are more important than ever,” Mr. Peters said during his engagements in Honolulu. “This visit has provided a valuable opportunity to underscore our shared Polynesian heritage and mutual commitment to stability, prosperity, and freedom in the region.”

Strengthening Long-Standing Ties

Describing the U.S.-New Zealand relationship as “one of our most long-standing and important,” Mr. Peters noted the increased need for coordination in light of current global and regional challenges.

“New Zealand’s partnership with the United States remains central to our foreign policy, particularly when viewed in the context of our joint interests in the Pacific and the evolving security environment,” he said.

The visit to Hawaii included meetings with key U.S. and Pacific stakeholders. Among them were Hawaii Governor Joshua Green, Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Dr. James Scott, Interim President of the East-West Center — a U.S. institution dedicated to strengthening relations and understanding among the peoples and nations of Asia, the Pacific, and the United States.

Mr. Peters and the delegation also held discussions with representatives from Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands — all vital partners in maintaining peace and development in the Pacific.

Focus on Indo-Pacific Challenges

The Honolulu leg of the trip served as a platform for exchanging perspectives on a range of pressing issues impacting the Indo-Pacific, including regional security, economic resilience, and the effects of climate change — a top concern for many Pacific nations.

“We’re at a critical juncture,” Mr. Peters said. “The political, economic, and security landscapes are shifting, and this visit has allowed for a frank and constructive dialogue on the role that New Zealand, alongside its partners, can play in shaping the future of our region.”

He also reiterated New Zealand’s longstanding support for a strong U.S. presence in the Indo-Pacific.

“We have long advocated for the importance of an active and engaged United States in this part of the world. Our time in Honolulu reinforced that case and allowed us to explore new areas for collaboration,” he said.

Honoring Shared History

The delegation paid tribute to shared history and sacrifices by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial, commemorating the lives lost during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. The ceremony was conducted in partnership with Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“It is important to remember those who gave their lives to create a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Mr. Peters said. “Especially in times such as these, when the values they died defending are being tested once again.”

Continuing the Pacific Tour

Hawaii marked the second stop in the New Zealand delegation’s Pacific itinerary, following an earlier visit to Tonga. The tour underscores New Zealand’s renewed diplomatic outreach to its Pacific neighbors, aimed at strengthening regional resilience and deepening bilateral ties.

Next on the schedule are visits to Fiji and Vanuatu, where Mr. Peters and his delegation will continue to engage with regional leaders and civil society to promote collective responses to shared challenges — including economic development, climate change, and strategic security concerns.

The cross-party composition of the delegation reflects a unified approach across New Zealand’s political spectrum when it comes to the importance of Pacific engagement. This broad-based cooperation signals New Zealand’s intent to lead as a consistent and proactive partner in ensuring the region’s long-term stability and prosperity.

As the Pacific continues to attract increasing international attention, both New Zealand and the United States appear committed to working together — and with their regional partners — to safeguard peace, sovereignty, and progress across one of the most strategically vital regions in the world.