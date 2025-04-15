UNDP Deploys Advanced Tech to Guide Urgent Earthquake Recovery in Myanmar

More than two and a half million tonnes of debris—equivalent to around 125,000 truckloads—must be cleared across Myanmar in the wake of the devastating magnitude 7.7 earthquake that recently rocked the country. This sobering figure, revealed by a new remote sensing analysis conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), underscores the vast scale of destruction and the urgent need for a coordinated, large-scale recovery and reconstruction effort.

The earthquake, one of the strongest to hit the region in decades, left a trail of devastation across both urban and rural landscapes. The analysis, which integrates high-resolution satellite imagery and advanced geospatial data from UNOSAT, Copernicus, Microsoft’s building footprint data, and the Global Human Settlement layer, offers a granular view of the structural impact across affected areas. It provides critical insights into the severity and spread of damage, allowing humanitarian responders to better prioritize their efforts.

Extensive Building Damage and Crippling Infrastructure Losses

Preliminary findings suggest that over 10,000 homes and public service buildings have been significantly damaged or completely destroyed. Of particular concern is the status of Myanmar’s health infrastructure—128 health facilities were located in zones that experienced severe to violent shaking, with many likely to have sustained heavy damage or collapsed entirely.

This has dire implications for access to medical care in the immediate aftermath. Many hospitals are no longer safe to use, with makeshift treatment centers now set up in open-air carparks under searing 40-degree heat and heavy seasonal rains. The situation is rapidly deteriorating, with thousands of injured or displaced people in desperate need of shelter and healthcare.

"Patients are now housed in carparks, exposed to extreme heat and rain. Over 60,000 people are living in temporary shelters, too fearful to return to their homes," reported Titon Mitra, UNDP’s Resident Representative in Myanmar, during a recent field visit to the epicenter in Sagaing Region.

"Transport is disrupted, water systems have collapsed, and we’re facing a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions. We must act now."

1.6 Million Buildings in High-Risk Zones

UNDP’s remote sensing study shows that approximately 1.6 million buildings lie within areas that experienced earthquake intensity level 7 or above. Level 7 is classified as "very strong" shaking, capable of causing moderate to significant structural damage, particularly to older buildings or those not designed with seismic resilience in mind.

Many structures in Myanmar, particularly in rural zones and informal urban settlements, were never engineered to withstand such powerful ground movement. This has heightened the vulnerability of large sections of the population, especially in densely populated and economically vital areas like Mandalay and Sagaing.

Technology-Driven Recovery: From Sky to Ground

UNDP’s analysis represents a modern approach to disaster response, blending technology and local data to guide real-world recovery efforts. By overlaying satellite-derived damage assessments with population estimates and infrastructure maps, responders can pinpoint areas that require immediate action—whether it’s clearing debris, restoring healthcare access, or reconnecting supply chains.

“This is more than a map—it’s a lifeline,” said Devanand Ramiah, Director of UNDP’s Crisis Readiness, Response, and Recovery at the Crisis Bureau. “This tool enables rapid, targeted decision-making to save lives and accelerate recovery. It’s about moving faster and smarter in the face of disaster.”

UNDP is deploying national engineers to conduct structural assessments of damaged buildings, beginning with health centers, schools, and transport infrastructure. These findings will shape long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction plans, which prioritize safety, climate resilience, and community needs.

From Relief to Recovery: A Global Call to Action

As the emergency response transitions to recovery, UNDP is calling on the international community to rapidly scale up support. The agency emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive recovery strategy that bridges both urban and rural divides, noting that Myanmar’s economic and food security are at risk if infrastructure remains crippled.

In cities like Mandalay and Sagaing, rapid intervention is needed to restore market functionality and maintain economic stability. Meanwhile, in rural regions where farming communities are cut off from roads and irrigation networks, urgent investment in infrastructure repair is required to ensure that crops can be harvested and delivered to market.

"We now have the data. We now must use it." said Mitra. “Debris removal is not just about clearing the streets—it’s the first step in giving people their lives back, getting children back to school, getting the sick treated in safe facilities, and rebuilding the foundation of the country’s resilience.”

Looking Ahead: Rebuilding with Resilience

UNDP stressed that rebuilding efforts must not only restore what was lost but also build forward better—adopting climate-smart construction, investing in disaster preparedness, and ensuring that recovery is inclusive of all communities, particularly those in remote or underserved regions.

To ensure a transparent and effective recovery process, UNDP has pledged to work hand-in-hand with Myanmar’s national and local governments, civil society, and international humanitarian actors. A coordinated, well-resourced international response, supported by timely funding and strong partnerships, will be critical in transforming this tragedy into an opportunity for long-term resilience and development.

“Every moment counts,” said Ramiah. “We have the tools, the data, and the expertise. What we need now is unity, urgency, and solidarity. The people of Myanmar cannot wait.”

