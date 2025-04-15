Tragic End: Love Triangle Sparks Murder in Prayagraj

In a shocking incident in Isota village, Prayagraj, eight individuals were detained following the gruesome murder of a 35-year-old Dalit man, identified as Devi Shankar. The event, which unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Karchana police station, has sent ripples through the community.

According to police reports, the fatal altercation stemmed from an ongoing romantic rivalry between the deceased and one of the accused, Awadhesh Singh. It was revealed that on the evening of the crime, Shankar and several of the accused had gathered to consume alcohol, leading to a deadly scuffle over the shared love interest.

The police have named Dilip Singh, Awadhesh Singh, Vimlesh Gupta, and Mohit Singh as the principal culprits in this case. Following the murder, attempts were made to destroy evidence by setting the victim's body on fire. The investigation continues as law enforcement unravels the motives behind this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)