Amendment Controversy: Clarifying the Waqf Act Adjustments

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that the amendments to the Waqf Act are aimed at rectifying past mistakes rather than targeting the Muslim community. The changes seek to prevent unilateral land grabs and limit the extensive powers of Waqf Boards, amid ongoing protests in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday addressed concerns surrounding the recent amendments to the Waqf Act, clarifying that the changes aim to rectify past legislative errors rather than targeting the Muslim community.

At a press conference, Rijiju emphasized that the government's intention is to prevent any party from forcefully and unilaterally acquiring land under the Waqf Act, which previously granted substantial power to Waqf Boards.

Despite unrest and protests from Muslim groups in West Bengal, the ruling NDA asserts the amendments benefit minorities, while the opposition labels them as anti-Muslim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

