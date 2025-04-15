Supreme Court Questions High Court's Controversial Remarks in Rape Case
The Supreme Court criticized the Allahabad High Court for its remarks suggesting a rape complainant 'invited trouble.' The apex court questioned the necessity of such observations while granting bail, and emphasized the importance of sensitivity. Meanwhile, it stayed a High Court order pertaining to another controversial case.
The Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval of remarks made by the Allahabad High Court in a recent rape case hearing, noting that the complainant had 'invited trouble.' The apex court questioned why the High Court felt compelled to make such comments while considering a bail application.
The controversial remarks arose during an order granting bail in a case where the complainant had allegedly agreed to visit the accused's home after consuming alcohol. The comments drew criticism for lacking sensitivity and for appearing to blame the victim.
In another instance, the Allahabad High Court's March ruling stated a lack of intent to rape, thus summoning the accused for a lesser crime. The Supreme Court has stayed this decision, reflecting concerns over perceived judicial insensitivity.
