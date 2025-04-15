Left Menu

Meerut Police Crackdown on Suspected Cow Slaughterers

In Meerut's Incholi, police arrested four individuals linked to cow slaughter, recovering illegal weapons. An encounter left two suspects injured. The operation follows a tip-off, aiming to curb serious crime in the district. Legal proceedings and efforts to arrest absconding suspects are ongoing, officials stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an early morning operation in Meerut's Incholi area, police arrested four suspects reportedly involved in cow slaughter, following a confrontation that resulted in injuries to two individuals.

The police intercepted the group, acting on a tip-off, and recovered illegal firearms and equipment allegedly used in the illicit slaughter activity.

Authorities assert that this action marks a wider effort to tackle serious crime in the district, with plans to pursue stringent legal measures against the apprehended and absconding suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

