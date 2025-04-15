Meerut Police Crackdown on Suspected Cow Slaughterers

In an early morning operation in Meerut's Incholi area, police arrested four suspects reportedly involved in cow slaughter, following a confrontation that resulted in injuries to two individuals.

The police intercepted the group, acting on a tip-off, and recovered illegal firearms and equipment allegedly used in the illicit slaughter activity.

Authorities assert that this action marks a wider effort to tackle serious crime in the district, with plans to pursue stringent legal measures against the apprehended and absconding suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)