Meerut Police Crackdown on Suspected Cow Slaughterers
In Meerut's Incholi, police arrested four individuals linked to cow slaughter, recovering illegal weapons. An encounter left two suspects injured. The operation follows a tip-off, aiming to curb serious crime in the district. Legal proceedings and efforts to arrest absconding suspects are ongoing, officials stated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In an early morning operation in Meerut's Incholi area, police arrested four suspects reportedly involved in cow slaughter, following a confrontation that resulted in injuries to two individuals.
The police intercepted the group, acting on a tip-off, and recovered illegal firearms and equipment allegedly used in the illicit slaughter activity.
Authorities assert that this action marks a wider effort to tackle serious crime in the district, with plans to pursue stringent legal measures against the apprehended and absconding suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- cow slaughter
- police
- arrest
- illegal weapons
- encounter
- injuries
- crackdown
- district crime
- law
Advertisement
ALSO READ
YouTuber's Encounter with Priyanka Gandhi's Convoy Sparks Arrest
Notorious Maoist Renuka Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Tiger Terror Strikes Again: Farmer's Tragic Encounter
Sports Highlights: Drafts, Injuries, and Upsets Stir Excitement
Intense Security Amidst Rising Tensions at Madurai Hospital Over Controversial Encounter