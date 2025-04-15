Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Terror Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a terror-funding case. Despite the lengthy incarceration, the court ruled that the gravity of the charges, threatening national security and integrity, outweighs the right to bail, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Updated: 15-04-2025 15:34 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court denied bail to separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan, involved in a terror-funding case with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba and 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The court stated that prolonged incarceration alone isn't grounds for bail in cases threatening national security.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur emphasized that cases with national implications, such as terrorist activities, require stringent considerations. They ruled against Khan's plea, citing the evidence suggesting his involvement in secessionist activities aimed at destabilizing India's unity and safety.

The court highlighted documentary evidence and witness statements indicating Khan's role in conspiring for Jammu and Kashmir's secession. Despite acknowledging Khan's right to a speedy trial, the court noted the prosecution's efforts to expedite proceedings, asserting that quick trials can also harm the accused's chances for a fair trial.

