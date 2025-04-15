Left Menu

Bribery Bust: ASI Caught Red-Handed in Delhi Police Station

An Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi was arrested for accepting a bribe from a retired police officer. The vigilance unit acted on a complaint, capturing the ASI red-handed. The incident highlighted corruption within the police force, prompting further investigations to ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:50 IST
Bribery Bust: ASI Caught Red-Handed in Delhi Police Station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Model Town Police Station, Delhi, has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The arrest was made after a retired police officer lodged a complaint with the vigilance unit, alleging the ASI demanded Rs 4 lakh to allow civil repairs at his residence to proceed.

Identified as ASI Sudesh Kumar Yadav, the officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. The vigilance unit acted swiftly upon receiving audio evidence of conversations between the ASI and the complainant, a resident of Mahendru Enclave.

Despite attempts to resolve the issue through the Station House Officer, the retired inspector was told to deal with ASI Sudesh, who eventually lowered the demand to Rs 2 lakh. A sting operation by the vigilance unit led to the ASI's arrest and recovery of the money, sparking further investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

