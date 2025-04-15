Stalin's Push for State Autonomy Sparks Controversy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the formation of a committee to examine state autonomy under a retired Supreme Court judge. The move, criticized by the opposition AIADMK as a diversion tactic, is aimed at analyzing the relationship between Union and state governments.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has stirred significant political debate with the announcement of a new committee dedicated to examining state autonomy. The committee will be led by retired Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph and aims to study the dynamic between Union and state governments to ensure state autonomy.
This development has drawn criticism from the opposition AIADMK, which views it as an effort to distract from more pressing issues. The AIADMK questioned Stalin's intentions, pointing out that the DMK, when part of the Congress-led UPA, had ample time to address such concerns but failed to do so.
Fierce political discourse has emerged regarding the implications for state rights and educational control. The committee's interim report is anticipated by January 2026 with a complete report due in two years, where educational policies like NEET exemptions are central topics of interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Stalin
- state autonomy
- AIADMK
- committee
- BJP
- NEET
- UPA
- Union
- state governments
ALSO READ
If they (BJP) have problems with minorities, will they change Constitution of country, questions Mamata.
Delhi's Power Struggle: AAP vs BJP
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP: Allegations of Constitutional Undermining and Eid Restrictions
Mamata Banerjee Critiques BJP's Divisive Politics
Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal Targets 'Adjustment Politics'