Supreme Court Intervenes: Rekha Sharma's Path to Judicature

The Supreme Court has mandated the Rajasthan High Court to appoint Rekha Sharma, a low vision candidate from the general category, as a civil judge in the state's junior division.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma invoked Article 142 of the Constitution, seeking to ensure 'complete justice' by either placing Sharma or facilitating her employment through a supernumerary seat.

Advocate Talha Abdul Rahman highlighted that Sharma, despite securing 119 marks surpassing the minimum requirement, was denied appointment. Only two of nine vacancies for candidates with disabilities were filled, prompting the court's unprecedented move to rectify the situation.

