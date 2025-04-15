Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes: Rekha Sharma's Path to Judicature

The Supreme Court has instructed the Rajasthan High Court to appoint Rekha Sharma, a woman from the general category with low vision, as a civil judge. The court used Article 142 to ensure justice, urging the high court to either appoint Sharma or create a supernumerary seat to include her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:47 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes: Rekha Sharma's Path to Judicature
Rekha Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Rajasthan High Court to appoint Rekha Sharma, a low vision candidate from the general category, as a civil judge in the state's junior division.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma invoked Article 142 of the Constitution, seeking to ensure 'complete justice' by either placing Sharma or facilitating her employment through a supernumerary seat.

Advocate Talha Abdul Rahman highlighted that Sharma, despite securing 119 marks surpassing the minimum requirement, was denied appointment. Only two of nine vacancies for candidates with disabilities were filled, prompting the court's unprecedented move to rectify the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025