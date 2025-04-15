Left Menu

Punjab's Deportation Drive: Over 10,000 Afghans Repatriated

The Punjab government in Pakistan has deported over 10,000 Afghan nationals following a crackdown on illegal foreign residents. The move, led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif's government, saw Afghans detained and deported after a voluntary return deadline expired. Many Afghans expressed dissatisfaction, citing losses due to forced relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:53 IST
  • Pakistan

In a major crackdown, the Punjab government in Pakistan has deported more than 10,000 Afghan nationals residing illegally within its borders, provincial authorities reported Tuesday. This operation follows the expiration of a voluntary return deadline on March 31.

The government, under Maryam Nawaz Sharif, initially detained the individuals from around 150 Afghan colonies. The deported include women and children, who were first moved to detention centers before their repatriation to Afghanistan.

The move has sparked dissatisfaction among Afghan residents, who claim financial losses and disruption. Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, under Imran Khan's PTI party, has not participated in the deportation effort, despite hosting the largest Afghan community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

