Assam Mandates Assamese in Official Work, Exceptions Apply

The Assamese government has made the use of the Assamese language mandatory in all official work across the state, with specific exceptions. According to an official notification, districts in the Barak Valley and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will follow different linguistic norms.

In the Barak Valley's Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts, Bengali will be used alongside English for official matters, as stated in a notification by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Departments) Ajay Tewari.

Similarly, the BTR districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur will utilize the Bodo language in addition to English. This decision was ratified in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 4.

