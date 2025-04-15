Assam Mandates Assamese in Official Work, Exceptions Apply
The Assamese language is now compulsory for all official work across Assam, with exceptions in Barak Valley districts and Bodoland Territorial Region. The directive includes bilingual issuance of government documents in English and Assamese. Cabinet decision led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma enacted the policy.
The Assamese government has made the use of the Assamese language mandatory in all official work across the state, with specific exceptions. According to an official notification, districts in the Barak Valley and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will follow different linguistic norms.
In the Barak Valley's Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts, Bengali will be used alongside English for official matters, as stated in a notification by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Departments) Ajay Tewari.
Similarly, the BTR districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur will utilize the Bodo language in addition to English. This decision was ratified in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 4.
