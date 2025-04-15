Tragedy in the Forest: Elephant Attack Sparks Outcry

In a tragic incident in the Athirappilly forests, two tribal individuals were killed, allegedly by a wild elephant attack, sparking an outcry and criticism towards government authorities. The victims, identified as Ambika and Satheesh, hailed from a tribal settlement and were reportedly collecting forest produce when attacked.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, strongly criticized the government and Forest Minister A K Saseendran for their inaction despite recurring attacks. He urged the government to form special surveillance teams and ensure safety measures for people living near forest fringes.

State Forest Minister Saseendran expressed his condolences and promised financial aid for the families. He emphasized the need to differentiate between forest attacks and those occurring at human settlements. An immediate report has been requested from the Chief Conservator of Forests to better understand and address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)