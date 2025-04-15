Left Menu

Tragedy in the Forest: Elephant Attack Sparks Outcry

Two tribal individuals were killed by wild elephants in the Athirappilly forests, prompting criticism of the government's inability to prevent such incidents. Authorities are under pressure to implement measures for better safety and surveillance in affected areas. The Forest Minister plans to take action after reviewing an official report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in the Athirappilly forests, two tribal individuals were killed, allegedly by a wild elephant attack, sparking an outcry and criticism towards government authorities. The victims, identified as Ambika and Satheesh, hailed from a tribal settlement and were reportedly collecting forest produce when attacked.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, strongly criticized the government and Forest Minister A K Saseendran for their inaction despite recurring attacks. He urged the government to form special surveillance teams and ensure safety measures for people living near forest fringes.

State Forest Minister Saseendran expressed his condolences and promised financial aid for the families. He emphasized the need to differentiate between forest attacks and those occurring at human settlements. An immediate report has been requested from the Chief Conservator of Forests to better understand and address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

