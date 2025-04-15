Supreme Court Criticizes 'Victim-Blaming' Remarks in Rape Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly criticized the Allahabad High Court for its statements in a recent rape case, where the high court suggested that the complainant 'invited trouble' by her actions. Justice B R Gavai underscored the necessity for judges to be 'very careful' with their remarks, questioning the appropriateness of such observations while granting bail.

The remarks made by the high court were associated with a bail order in a rape case, where it was noted that the complainant had agreed to visit the accused's home after consuming alcohol. The Supreme Court's intervention came during the hearing of a suo motu case concerning another decision by the Allahabad High Court, which had previously determined that certain actions did not constitute an attempt to rape.

The apex court stayed the high court's March 17 order, highlighting that some statements reflected a total 'insensitivity' and 'inhuman approach'. The case was set for further hearing, indicating the need for a sensitive judicial approach when addressing such serious allegations.

