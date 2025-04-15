Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes 'Victim-Blaming' Remarks in Rape Case

The Supreme Court criticized the Allahabad High Court for its comments in a rape case, stating the complainant 'invited trouble'. It emphasized the need for judicial caution. The apex court also stayed a separate High Court order that identified a lesser offense in an attempted rape case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:09 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes 'Victim-Blaming' Remarks in Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly criticized the Allahabad High Court for its statements in a recent rape case, where the high court suggested that the complainant 'invited trouble' by her actions. Justice B R Gavai underscored the necessity for judges to be 'very careful' with their remarks, questioning the appropriateness of such observations while granting bail.

The remarks made by the high court were associated with a bail order in a rape case, where it was noted that the complainant had agreed to visit the accused's home after consuming alcohol. The Supreme Court's intervention came during the hearing of a suo motu case concerning another decision by the Allahabad High Court, which had previously determined that certain actions did not constitute an attempt to rape.

The apex court stayed the high court's March 17 order, highlighting that some statements reflected a total 'insensitivity' and 'inhuman approach'. The case was set for further hearing, indicating the need for a sensitive judicial approach when addressing such serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025