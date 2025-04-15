Bomb Hoax Shakes Uttar Pradesh District Offices

Emails threatening bomb attacks caused alarm across four district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The alerts prompted swift evacuation and extensive searches, but no explosives were discovered.

In response to the hoax, bomb disposal units and local police quickly mobilized, inspecting the premises in Firozabad, Aligarh, Barabanki, and Chandauli. Despite the urgency, all searches concluded without incident, though investigations continue to identify the email source.

Authorities suspect the emails, including one linked to political issues in Tamil Nadu, might be part of a misguided prank or a more significant plot. Efforts persist to determine their origin and intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)