Assamese Language Mandated for Official Use

Assam will require the Assamese language for all official work except in specified regions. Government documents will be bilingual, with translations aiding understanding. The policy emphasizes Assamese cultural identity but recognizes English for legal precision. Implementation starts in the Assamese New Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assamese language has been mandated for compulsory use in official work across Assam, excluding three districts in the Barak Valley and five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), as per an official notification.

Starting April 15, Assamese will become the official language for government notifications, acts, and orders. Bengali and Bodo will also be utilized alongside English in certain specified regions, stated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

Legacy documents will be translated into Assamese over two years, and while English will remain for central communications, translated documents aim to bolster regional linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

