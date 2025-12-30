Mizoram Fake Drug Ring Busted; Cops Among Nine Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, four constables are among nine individuals arrested in Mizoram, accused of being involved in a fraudulent scheme centered around fake drugs. According to police reports, the arrests were made by the Special Narcotics Police Station in Aizawl after a tip-off.

Authorities revealed that the operation involved the women scouting potential buyers, setting up deals for fake drugs. The constables, posing as CID officers, would pretend to arrest the buyers, releasing them only after extracting money, which the group divided among themselves.

The racket, which deceived buyers on more than six occasions, was brought down upon the arrest of these officers and the seizure of fake methamphetamine tablets orchestrated by the female mastermind of the scheme. Further police investigations led to additional arrests, concluding the sting operation.

