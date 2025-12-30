Left Menu

Bangladesh Mourns the Loss of Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who passed away at 80 after a long illness. Zia, who led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and served as a three-time prime minister, is remembered as a great national figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:34 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, voiced profound sorrow on Tuesday following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Zia, who was a prominent figure as the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, passed away in Dhaka after a prolonged illness at the age of 80.

Yunus described Zia's passing as a significant national loss, noting that she was one of the country's great leaders. 'I am deeply shocked and saddened by her death,' he expressed in his condolence message, reported by The Daily Star newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

