Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister and Political Pioneer Passes Away

Bangladesh has lost a towering figure in its political history with the passing of Khaleda Zia, the nation's first woman prime minister, who died at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Zia played a crucial role in restoring democracy following a period of military rule.

Her son, Tarique Rahman, confirmed the news on Tuesday, marking the end of a political journey that saw Zia lead the BNP, secure electoral victories, and navigate numerous challenges, including corruption charges and a brief imprisonment. Her political career, spanning over four decades, left an indelible mark on Bangladesh.

Zia's reign was characterized by her efforts to transition Bangladesh from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government. Despite controversies, her electoral popularity remained strong, having never lost a parliamentary election. Her death marks the end of an era shaped significantly by her leadership and political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)