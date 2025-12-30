Left Menu

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister and Political Pioneer Passes Away

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, has died at 80. Zia was a key figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and serving three terms as prime minister. Her career spanned over four decades, marked by significant achievements and challenges in restoring democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:32 IST
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister and Political Pioneer Passes Away
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has lost a towering figure in its political history with the passing of Khaleda Zia, the nation's first woman prime minister, who died at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Zia played a crucial role in restoring democracy following a period of military rule.

Her son, Tarique Rahman, confirmed the news on Tuesday, marking the end of a political journey that saw Zia lead the BNP, secure electoral victories, and navigate numerous challenges, including corruption charges and a brief imprisonment. Her political career, spanning over four decades, left an indelible mark on Bangladesh.

Zia's reign was characterized by her efforts to transition Bangladesh from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government. Despite controversies, her electoral popularity remained strong, having never lost a parliamentary election. Her death marks the end of an era shaped significantly by her leadership and political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

 India
2

Gaj: The Ultimate Metal Credit Card for India's Elite

 India
3
Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

 India
4
Thane Couple Falls Victim to Rs 21.9 Lakh Cyber Fraud in WhatsApp Trading Scam

Thane Couple Falls Victim to Rs 21.9 Lakh Cyber Fraud in WhatsApp Trading Sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025