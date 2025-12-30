Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister and Political Pioneer Passes Away
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, has died at 80. Zia was a key figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and serving three terms as prime minister. Her career spanned over four decades, marked by significant achievements and challenges in restoring democracy.
Bangladesh has lost a towering figure in its political history with the passing of Khaleda Zia, the nation's first woman prime minister, who died at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Zia played a crucial role in restoring democracy following a period of military rule.
Her son, Tarique Rahman, confirmed the news on Tuesday, marking the end of a political journey that saw Zia lead the BNP, secure electoral victories, and navigate numerous challenges, including corruption charges and a brief imprisonment. Her political career, spanning over four decades, left an indelible mark on Bangladesh.
Zia's reign was characterized by her efforts to transition Bangladesh from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government. Despite controversies, her electoral popularity remained strong, having never lost a parliamentary election. Her death marks the end of an era shaped significantly by her leadership and political influence.
