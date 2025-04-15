The South Caucasus nation of Georgia has seen escalating tensions as around 700 civil servants have been fired for supporting pro-European Union protests, according to Transparency International. The unrest erupted when the government paused EU membership discussions until 2028, steering the country towards a pro-Russian, authoritarian direction.

The decision, seen as halting a cherished national goal, triggered widespread discontent among Georgia's 3.7 million citizens, leading to open letters by civil servants and resignations from senior diplomats. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze deemed the open letters a "self-cleansing" of allegedly disloyal civil service members.

Ongoing protests have faced a harsh crackdown by Georgian authorities, a move condemned by several Western countries. The Georgian Dream party has since modified civil service laws, eroding legal protections for public sector workers. The party, linked to ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, has faced criticism for weakening ties with the West in favor of aligning with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)