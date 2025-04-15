Left Menu

Georgian Civil Unrest: Clash of East and West

Since December, Georgia has dismissed approximately 700 civil servants due to their pro-EU protest involvement. Protests were sparked by the government's decision to freeze EU membership talks until 2028, igniting widespread discontent and diplomatic resignations. The ruling Georgian Dream party's actions have drawn international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:31 IST
Georgian Civil Unrest: Clash of East and West
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South Caucasus nation of Georgia has seen escalating tensions as around 700 civil servants have been fired for supporting pro-European Union protests, according to Transparency International. The unrest erupted when the government paused EU membership discussions until 2028, steering the country towards a pro-Russian, authoritarian direction.

The decision, seen as halting a cherished national goal, triggered widespread discontent among Georgia's 3.7 million citizens, leading to open letters by civil servants and resignations from senior diplomats. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze deemed the open letters a "self-cleansing" of allegedly disloyal civil service members.

Ongoing protests have faced a harsh crackdown by Georgian authorities, a move condemned by several Western countries. The Georgian Dream party has since modified civil service laws, eroding legal protections for public sector workers. The party, linked to ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, has faced criticism for weakening ties with the West in favor of aligning with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025