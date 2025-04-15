Left Menu

Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Uttar Pradesh Security Alert

A wave of bomb threat emails caused security alerts in multiple Uttar Pradesh districts, prompting evacuations and searches by bomb squads. No explosives were found. Authorities registered cases and are investigating the threats' origins, including one emailed to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust warning of an attack on the temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A series of bomb threats sent via email triggered widespread security alerts across several district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh. The emails led to evacuation procedures and thorough searches by bomb squads, but no explosives or suspicious items were discovered, officials confirmed.

Authorities registered cases in connection with the threats, including one targeting the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya, which warned of an attack on the Ram temple. Security measures were heightened around the temple, and electronic surveillance was activated as a precaution.

Local officials are investigating the origin and authenticity of the emails to determine whether they were mere pranks or part of a larger conspiracy. Public cooperation is sought to report any suspicious activities or rumors promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

