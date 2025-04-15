Left Menu

Dinesh Maheshwari Appointed as Head of 23rd Law Commission

Former Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari has been appointed as the chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission. Approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maheshwari, alongside Advocate Hitesh Jain and Professor D P Verma, will serve in the commission, tasked with examining the potential for a uniform civil code in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:17 IST


  
  India

In a significant development, former Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari was appointed as the chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission, as announced by the Law Ministry on Tuesday.

The appointment, approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also includes Advocate Hitesh Jain and Professor D P Verma as full-time members. The Law Commission will explore the feasibility of introducing a uniform civil code in the country.

Justice Maheshwari's illustrious career includes serving as a judge in various high courts before his tenure at the Supreme Court, which culminated in May 2023. His leadership in the commission is expected to steer significant legal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

