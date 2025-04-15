Global Conference in London Seeks Humanitarian Relief for Sudan

Diplomats and aid officials convened in London to tackle the harsh humanitarian fallout from the prolonged war in Sudan. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and caused famine across the nation. The United Nations calls it the world's worst humanitarian crisis, propelling global actors to seek urgent relief measures.

The African Union, co-hosting with Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union, urged an "immediate cessation of hostilities." Yet UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy noted that achieving peace requires sustained international effort and diplomacy. Though peace talks were off the agenda, attendees aimed to mitigate suffering by emphasizing relief operations.

Sudan's absence was conspicuous at the conference, as neither the military nor the opposing paramilitary group was present. Highlighting the immense challenges, Lammy stressed that political inaction remains the principal barrier to peace. Meanwhile, the crisis threatens to destabilize neighboring countries, exacerbating an already complex regional emergency.

