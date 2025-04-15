Left Menu

Tragic End in Sehri: A Family Feud Turns Fatal

Ajay Yadav, involved in a deadly family dispute over wheat harvest, ends his life after killing his father Kanshiram and brother Satyaprakash. The incident occurred in Sehri village. Police efforts to apprehend him concluded when he committed suicide. His wife and relatives were arrested for aiding him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:26 IST
Ajay Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic family dispute over the division of a wheat harvest led to a chain of fatal events in Sehri village under Kurebhar police jurisdiction. Ajay Yadav, aged 40, allegedly killed his father and brother before turning the gun on himself, police confirm.

According to the authorities, the incident stemmed from a heated argument over property rights that escalated to violence. On Tuesday, as the police closed in on them, Yadav reportedly took his life, ending a manhunt that started with the murders on Sunday.

The police have apprehended three individuals — Ajay's wife Sunita, and relatives Amar Bahadur Satyaprakash Yadav and Arvind Yadav for allegedly harboring the fugitive despite the active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

