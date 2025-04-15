Tragic End in Sehri: A Family Feud Turns Fatal

A tragic family dispute over the division of a wheat harvest led to a chain of fatal events in Sehri village under Kurebhar police jurisdiction. Ajay Yadav, aged 40, allegedly killed his father and brother before turning the gun on himself, police confirm.

According to the authorities, the incident stemmed from a heated argument over property rights that escalated to violence. On Tuesday, as the police closed in on them, Yadav reportedly took his life, ending a manhunt that started with the murders on Sunday.

The police have apprehended three individuals — Ajay's wife Sunita, and relatives Amar Bahadur Satyaprakash Yadav and Arvind Yadav for allegedly harboring the fugitive despite the active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)