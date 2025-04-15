Left Menu

Punjab Speeds Up Revenue Services with April Deadline

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the clearance of all pending revenue service applications by April 30. Over 1.58 million applications have been processed, with a significant backlog set to be resolved. Streamlined digital services will soon reduce public dependency on physical government visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:30 IST
Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, declared a deadline for resolving all pending cases related to revenue services by April 30. This move addresses over 1.58 million applications across various services such as uncontested mutations, income certificate issuance, and revenue record inspections.

To expedite processes, the timeline for attesting uncontested mutations will be cut from 45 to 30 days starting May 1. Cheema assured that deputy commissioners will monitor overdue cases daily. Services like copying and income certificates also have set timelines of 10 and 15 days respectively, with strict accountability measures in place for delays.

In a bid to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and corruption, the state introduced an online system for mutations. This digital initiative is expected to simplify procedures and lessen the reliance on physical visits to government offices, previously plagued by inefficiencies and opportunities for corrupt practices.

