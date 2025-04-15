Left Menu

Whistleblower Claims Musk's Team Behind Major Cybersecurity Breach

A whistleblower claims Elon Musk's tech team caused a cybersecurity breach at the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint, made public by Whistleblower Aid, suggests unauthorized access to sensitive files. NPR's investigation indicates potential cybercriminal tactics, though NLRB denies the breach.

Updated: 15-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:46 IST
Whistleblower Claims Musk's Team Behind Major Cybersecurity Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A complaint filed by a whistleblower suggests Elon Musk's team of technologists may have caused a major cybersecurity breach at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), potentially involving sensitive files. According to the allegation, the breach might have given Musk's team unauthorized access, sparking serious security concerns.

The complaint, addressed to both Senate Intelligence Committee leaders, Senators Tom Cotton and Mark Warner, comes from Daniel Berulis, an IT staffer at NLRB. He claims extraordinary access was granted to DOGE staffers, with indications of logging tampering and data removal over 10 gigabytes from the network.

Despite these assertions, NLRB disputes the allegations, with NPR, who first broke the story, highlighting discrepancies. Berulis also suggests that an effort to involve the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) was obstructed by superiors. The development has stirred discussions about cybersecurity vulnerabilities within federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

