Elon Musk's DOGE Team Challenges SEC for Data Access

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency seeks access to sensitive Securities and Exchange Commission data, including emails. Led by Eliezer Mishory, the request faces resistance at the SEC headed by Mark Uyeda. DOGE aims to access communications and data related to investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:49 IST
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is attempting to access sensitive Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data, including email communications, from within the agency. This move, spearheaded by former Kalshi executive Eliezer Mishory, has encountered resistance from SEC leaders.

Sources have revealed that DOGE's request encompasses email, personnel, contract, and payment systems data. The SEC, under the leadership of acting chairman Mark Uyeda, has hesitated, reflecting internal tensions regarding the potential sharing of such sensitive information.

While SEC spokespeople have refrained from commenting, and no immediate response has come from DOGE representatives, Bloomberg initially reported the request. The proposed access could potentially allow DOGE to view sensitive communications and data about ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

