Left Menu

Trans-Atlantic Tensions: EU and US Trade Negotiations

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo expresses confidence in reaching a fair trade deal with the U.S. after discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The negotiations come as a response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and aim to sustain strong trans-Atlantic trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:37 IST
Trans-Atlantic Tensions: EU and US Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a crucial development for international trade, Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced a hopeful outlook for EU and U.S. trade negotiations. After a key meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Cuerpo emphasized that the dialogue was positive and reaffirmed the commitment to reach a fair agreement.

The talks follow a tense period marked by the U.S. imposition of additional tariffs on EU exports, which had threatened the robust trans-Atlantic trade valued at approximately 4.4 billion euros daily. This tariff escalation came after former President Donald Trump introduced new duties on steel, aluminum, and car imports.

Despite these tensions, there appears to be room for resolution. With EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic leading European efforts, both Cuerpo and Bessent believe a balanced and beneficial agreement is within reach. As negotiations continue, the EU remains focused on maintaining strong trade relations while addressing concerns over economic ties with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025