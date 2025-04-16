Judge Orders Release of Climate and Infrastructure Funds

A federal judge, Mary McElroy, has ruled that the Trump administration must release billions destined for climate and infrastructure projects. This decision obligates the funds' release, which had been stalled.

The injunction by McElroy, who was an appointee of President Donald Trump, comes after seven nonprofits claimed that the halt was both "arbitrary and capricious." Courts are now focused on examining the extent of federal agencies' powers in suspending these financial distributions.

Diane Yentel of the National Council of Nonprofits noted the significant detrimental impact of the freeze, highlighting the scaling back of vital community services. With this injunction, nonprofits find reprieve amidst ongoing legal disputes over the administration's funding suspension actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)