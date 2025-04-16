Left Menu

Global Pact: WHO's New Agreement on Pandemic Preparedness

Members of the World Health Organization have reached a groundbreaking agreement aimed at enhancing global pandemic preparedness after years of negotiations. This legally binding pact focuses on preventing future pandemics and improving international collaboration, marking a significant victory for the WHO amidst challenges from reduced foreign funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 07:21 IST
Global Pact: WHO's New Agreement on Pandemic Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Members of the World Health Organization have finalized a landmark agreement designed to prepare the globe for future pandemics, following over three years of discussions, the WHO announced on Wednesday.

The legally binding accord seeks to bolster defenses against emerging pathogens, following the devastation of COVID-19, which claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2022. 'After intense negotiations, WHO member states have taken a crucial step towards safeguarding the world from pandemics,' the health organization declared.

Outlined measures aim to prevent future pandemics and foster global cooperation in outbreak responses. The WHO views the agreement as a triumph amid financial challenges stemming from significant cuts in U.S. foreign funding to multilateral organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025