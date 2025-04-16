Global Pact: WHO's New Agreement on Pandemic Preparedness

Members of the World Health Organization have finalized a landmark agreement designed to prepare the globe for future pandemics, following over three years of discussions, the WHO announced on Wednesday.

The legally binding accord seeks to bolster defenses against emerging pathogens, following the devastation of COVID-19, which claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2022. 'After intense negotiations, WHO member states have taken a crucial step towards safeguarding the world from pandemics,' the health organization declared.

Outlined measures aim to prevent future pandemics and foster global cooperation in outbreak responses. The WHO views the agreement as a triumph amid financial challenges stemming from significant cuts in U.S. foreign funding to multilateral organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)