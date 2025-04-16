Maharashtra Reaffirms Commitment to Ladki Bahin Scheme
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed the continuation of the Ladki Bahin scheme, asserting no plans to scrap it. The scheme offers Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women, addressing misinformation about reduced benefits. Over 7.74 lakh women receive additional Rs 500 with existing aid.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reassured the public about the continuity of the Ladki Bahin scheme, a crucial program offering financial aid to women.
With a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500, the scheme has significantly contributed to the political success of the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Despite rumors, officials insist that the budgetary provisions remain intact.
Addressing allegations, State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that eligible beneficiaries are still receiving full benefits, with adjustments made to harmonize payments with other existing schemes.
