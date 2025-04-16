Maharashtra Reaffirms Commitment to Ladki Bahin Scheme

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reassured the public about the continuity of the Ladki Bahin scheme, a crucial program offering financial aid to women.

With a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500, the scheme has significantly contributed to the political success of the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Despite rumors, officials insist that the budgetary provisions remain intact.

Addressing allegations, State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that eligible beneficiaries are still receiving full benefits, with adjustments made to harmonize payments with other existing schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)