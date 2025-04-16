Mumbai Unmasked: Hoax Call Sparks Security Alert

Mumbai was on high alert following a call to police, warning of impending bomb blasts across the iconic city.

Authorities quickly detained Suraj Jadhav, believed to have made the hoax threats under the influence of alcohol. The caller was identified and located in Borivali by the police.

Jadhav has a history of making similar false alarms, with three previous cases lodged against him for criminal intimidation. The latest incident has resulted in fresh charges as investigations persist.

