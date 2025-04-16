Left Menu

Mumbai Unmasked: Hoax Call Sparks Security Alert

Mumbai Police detained Suraj Jadhav after he made a hoax call claiming bomb blasts would occur in the city. The call, made under alcohol influence, led to an investigation tracing Jadhav to Borivali. With prior similar offenses, new charges have been filed as further investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:08 IST
Mumbai was on high alert following a call to police, warning of impending bomb blasts across the iconic city.

Authorities quickly detained Suraj Jadhav, believed to have made the hoax threats under the influence of alcohol. The caller was identified and located in Borivali by the police.

Jadhav has a history of making similar false alarms, with three previous cases lodged against him for criminal intimidation. The latest incident has resulted in fresh charges as investigations persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

