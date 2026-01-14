False Alarm: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Sweep Ludhiana and Moga

Ludhiana's court complex and Moga's school were at the center of security alerts following bomb threats emailed to both locations, sparking thorough searches by police.

Authorities, employing bomb disposal squads and K9 units, found the threats to be groundless, ensuring safety as operations concluded. Police pronounced these alerts hoaxes, contributing to existing security challenges.

Historically, similar threats have emerged in Ferozepur, Ropar, Patiala, and Jalandhar, reflecting a concerning pattern of false alarms afflicting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)