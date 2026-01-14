Left Menu

False Alarm: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Sweep Ludhiana and Moga

Ludhiana court complex and a school in Moga were subjected to bomb threat hoaxes, prompting increased security and thorough searches. These threats, which were delivered via email, led to temporary evacuation measures but were ultimately found to be false alarms. Similar hoaxes were reported in nearby areas previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ludhiana's court complex and Moga's school were at the center of security alerts following bomb threats emailed to both locations, sparking thorough searches by police.

Authorities, employing bomb disposal squads and K9 units, found the threats to be groundless, ensuring safety as operations concluded. Police pronounced these alerts hoaxes, contributing to existing security challenges.

Historically, similar threats have emerged in Ferozepur, Ropar, Patiala, and Jalandhar, reflecting a concerning pattern of false alarms afflicting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

