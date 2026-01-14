Bomb Threats in Punjab: Security Boosted and Precautionary Measures Taken

Security measures were heightened on Wednesday in Ludhiana and Moga, following bomb threat emails targeting the court complex and a school, respectively, authorities confirmed.

The Ludhiana court complex saw extensive searches by bomb disposal units and police, leading the District Bar Association to announce a temporary halt in operations to ensure safety.

In Moga, authorities evacuated a school after being alerted of a threat, mirroring similar false alarms in other regions, as officials continue to evaluate the credibility of such threats.