Left Menu

Bomb Threats in Punjab: Security Boosted and Precautionary Measures Taken

Increased security was implemented at Ludhiana court complex and a school in Moga following bomb threat emails. Authorities, including bomb disposal units, conducted thorough searches, while the Ludhiana District Bar Association paused work. Similar threats were previously reported in Ferozepur, Ropar, Patiala, and Jalandhar, later identified as hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:56 IST
Bomb Threats in Punjab: Security Boosted and Precautionary Measures Taken
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures were heightened on Wednesday in Ludhiana and Moga, following bomb threat emails targeting the court complex and a school, respectively, authorities confirmed.

The Ludhiana court complex saw extensive searches by bomb disposal units and police, leading the District Bar Association to announce a temporary halt in operations to ensure safety.

In Moga, authorities evacuated a school after being alerted of a threat, mirroring similar false alarms in other regions, as officials continue to evaluate the credibility of such threats.

TRENDING

1
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
2
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India
3
Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Indian Auto Component Industry Powers Through Global Headwinds with 6.8% Growth

Indian Auto Component Industry Powers Through Global Headwinds with 6.8% Gro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026