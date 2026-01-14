Bomb Threats in Punjab: Security Boosted and Precautionary Measures Taken
Increased security was implemented at Ludhiana court complex and a school in Moga following bomb threat emails. Authorities, including bomb disposal units, conducted thorough searches, while the Ludhiana District Bar Association paused work. Similar threats were previously reported in Ferozepur, Ropar, Patiala, and Jalandhar, later identified as hoaxes.
Security measures were heightened on Wednesday in Ludhiana and Moga, following bomb threat emails targeting the court complex and a school, respectively, authorities confirmed.
The Ludhiana court complex saw extensive searches by bomb disposal units and police, leading the District Bar Association to announce a temporary halt in operations to ensure safety.
In Moga, authorities evacuated a school after being alerted of a threat, mirroring similar false alarms in other regions, as officials continue to evaluate the credibility of such threats.
