Allahabad High Court Warns Uttar Pradesh Government Over Security Application Delay

The Allahabad High Court has given the Uttar Pradesh government a month to follow its order about a security application filed by Abhishek Som, threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. If ignored, Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad must explain the delay, or face possible contempt proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has extended by one month the deadline for the Uttar Pradesh government to act on its order concerning a man's request for security following a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Failure to comply will necessitate Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad's appearance in court to justify the delay, or face potential contempt charges. Justice Piyush Agrawal, on Tuesday, responded to a contempt petition filed by Abhishek Som from Meerut, scheduling the next hearing for May 19.

An initial court order, dated January 31, instructed the petitioner, Som, to submit a detailed security request to a state-level committee, which he complied with on February 28. The court found a strong case for contempt but granted an additional month to the state for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

