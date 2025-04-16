Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shakes Kabirdham District Collectorate

The Kabirdham district collectorate in Chhattisgarh was unsettled by a bomb threat received via email, prompting police action. The threat, claiming an explosive was planted, led to a thorough search, but nothing suspicious was found. Authorities are investigating the email's source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kawardha | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:25 IST
On Wednesday, a bomb threat sent shockwaves through the Kabirdham district collectorate in Chhattisgarh as it arrived via email. The message led to immediate police intervention, with a detailed search of the premises initiated.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel, the threatening email arrived on the official email ID of the Kabirdham collector. The email, sent anonymously, ominously warned that an improvised explosive device had been planted and would detonate by 2.30 PM.

The police, assisted by a bomb disposal and a dog squad, combed the area without finding anything suspicious. Meanwhile, the cyber wing has set out to trace the email's origin, signaling the start of a broader investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

