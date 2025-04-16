Bomb Threat Shakes Kabirdham District Collectorate

On Wednesday, a bomb threat sent shockwaves through the Kabirdham district collectorate in Chhattisgarh as it arrived via email. The message led to immediate police intervention, with a detailed search of the premises initiated.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel, the threatening email arrived on the official email ID of the Kabirdham collector. The email, sent anonymously, ominously warned that an improvised explosive device had been planted and would detonate by 2.30 PM.

The police, assisted by a bomb disposal and a dog squad, combed the area without finding anything suspicious. Meanwhile, the cyber wing has set out to trace the email's origin, signaling the start of a broader investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)