Kerala High Court Orders Status Quo in SFIO Case Involving Chief Minister's Daughter

The Kerala High Court ordered a two-month status quo in the SFIO case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter. This direction was issued after Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd challenged the sessions court's decision to take cognisance of the SFIO complaint against it. The case involves alleged illegal payments and financial fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:29 IST
The Kerala High Court has instituted a two-month status quo in the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter. The directive comes amid a legal challenge regarding the sessions court's decision to acknowledge the SFIO complaint against Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

Justice T R Ravi's interim order was passed following a plea from CMRL, contesting the sessions court's jurisdiction in a case accusing it of financial irregularities. Additional Solicitor General of India, ARL Sundaresan, representing the Union government, confirmed the court's instructions that no further notice or summons could be issued to the implicated parties, including Veena T, daughter of the Chief Minister.

This development arises after the SFIO recently filed charges against CMRL and others, citing illegal financial transactions worth Rs 182 crore. The investigation also targeted Veena and her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic, for allegedly receiving funds without providing services. Despite these allegations, Vijayan has publicly refuted claims of wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

