Delhi Police Officer Stabbed: Four Arrested as Investigation Continues

In a striking incident in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, four individuals, including two juveniles, have been taken into custody for allegedly attacking and stabbing police Sub-Inspector Prempal Diwakar, according to recently disclosed police reports.

The violent episode transpired on April 11 near the Peer Baba Mazar flyover, when Diwakar was wounded in the stomach. Immediate medical attention was provided at Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where the officer continues to recover.

Two adults, Ankit alias Tongri and Hemant Negi, both 18, alongside two juveniles, have been apprehended following multiple raids in Azadpur. The suspects confessed to their involvement, and investigations proceed as authorities work to apprehend additional individuals implicated in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)