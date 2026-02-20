Deadly Militant Attacks in Northwestern Nigeria
Islamic militants attacked a district in northwest Nigeria, killing at least 33 people. The attackers, identified as the Lakurawa group, entered from Sokoto state to rustle cattle. Nigeria's security crisis combines Islamic militancy and criminal gangs. US troops are in Nigeria for military training.
At least 33 people have been killed following a series of coordinated attacks by Islamic militants in a district in northwest Nigeria, police reported late Thursday night. The brutal assaults took place in the Biu community of Kebbi state.
According to a statement from police spokesman Bashir Usman, the assailants crossed from Sokoto state, where the Lakurawa insurgent group has established a presence. The group, known for cattle rustling and village raids, was identified as the perpetrators of this violence.
Nigeria is grappling with a complex security crisis marked by both Islamic militancy and rampant kidnappings by armed criminal gangs. In a bid to address these challenges, the Nigerian military recently received 100 US troops to assist in training as part of a security cooperation agreement.
