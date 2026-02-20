Deadly Militant Attacks in Northwestern Nigeria

At least 33 people have been killed following a series of coordinated attacks by Islamic militants in a district in northwest Nigeria, police reported late Thursday night. The brutal assaults took place in the Biu community of Kebbi state.

According to a statement from police spokesman Bashir Usman, the assailants crossed from Sokoto state, where the Lakurawa insurgent group has established a presence. The group, known for cattle rustling and village raids, was identified as the perpetrators of this violence.

Nigeria is grappling with a complex security crisis marked by both Islamic militancy and rampant kidnappings by armed criminal gangs. In a bid to address these challenges, the Nigerian military recently received 100 US troops to assist in training as part of a security cooperation agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)