Justice Gavai to Ascend as India's 52nd Chief Justice

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next Chief Justice. Justice Gavai, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, will take over on May 14, following CJI Khanna's retirement on May 13.

Justice Gavai, who began his Supreme Court tenure on May 24, 2019, will serve as CJI until November 23, 2025. His judicial career includes participation in landmark cases such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the verdict on demonetization, showcasing his profound impact on the Indian legal landscape.

Born in Amravati in 1960, Justice Gavai was appointed a judge on the Bombay High Court in 2003. Throughout his career, he has contributed to pivotal judgments, including those affecting political funding and reservation policies. With a robust legal background, he is set to steer India's highest court in forthcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)