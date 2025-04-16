Left Menu

Justice Gavai to Ascend as India's 52nd Chief Justice

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is nominated as the next Chief Justice of India, set to take office on May 14. As the second senior-most Supreme Court judge, he will retire on November 23, 2025, after a tenure of over six months. Justice Gavai has ruled on significant constitutional matters during his judicial career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:13 IST
Justice Gavai to Ascend as India's 52nd Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next Chief Justice. Justice Gavai, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, will take over on May 14, following CJI Khanna's retirement on May 13.

Justice Gavai, who began his Supreme Court tenure on May 24, 2019, will serve as CJI until November 23, 2025. His judicial career includes participation in landmark cases such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the verdict on demonetization, showcasing his profound impact on the Indian legal landscape.

Born in Amravati in 1960, Justice Gavai was appointed a judge on the Bombay High Court in 2003. Throughout his career, he has contributed to pivotal judgments, including those affecting political funding and reservation policies. With a robust legal background, he is set to steer India's highest court in forthcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025