Landmark Supreme Court Ruling: UK's Equality Act and the Definition of Woman

In a historic ruling, the UK Supreme Court has defined the term 'woman' under the Equality Act as someone born biologically female, impacting the rights and perceptions of gender identification.

The judgment, delivered unanimously by a five-judge panel, asserts that a transgender individual with a recognition certificate cannot be considered a woman for legal purposes related to equality. Notably, the court maintained protections against discrimination based on gender reassignment.

The decision arises from a 2018 Scottish law on gender representation in public bodies, which For Women Scotland, a rights group, argued unlawfully included transgender women. The debate has sparked controversy and is expected to influence policies on sex-based rights and single-sex spaces throughout the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)