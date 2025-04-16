Delhi Police Solve Juvenile Robbery Spree
Delhi Police have resolved two robbery cases in north-west Delhi, apprehending five juveniles linked to the crimes. The police recovered Rs 13,500 in stolen cash. The juveniles admitted to committing the robberies for quick money. Further efforts are underway to recover more stolen items.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully resolved two robbery cases involving juveniles in north-west Delhi, according to an official statement made on Wednesday.
Authorities recovered Rs 13,500 in stolen cash from the minors. The local community had expressed concerns following the incidents, prompting swift police action.
After thorough investigations, police identified and apprehended five juveniles connected to the crimes. During questioning, the minors confessed their motivation was quick monetary gain, leading to the recovery of stolen cash. Efforts to retrieve additional stolen items are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta to SC: Investigation in Ranveer Allahbadia case likely over in 2 weeks.
Mysterious Explosion Sound Rocks Patiala: Investigation Underway
Court Orders Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Protest Incident
Desecration at Katora Village Temple Sparks Investigation