Delhi Police Solve Juvenile Robbery Spree

Delhi Police have resolved two robbery cases in north-west Delhi, apprehending five juveniles linked to the crimes. The police recovered Rs 13,500 in stolen cash. The juveniles admitted to committing the robberies for quick money. Further efforts are underway to recover more stolen items.

Delhi Police have successfully resolved two robbery cases involving juveniles in north-west Delhi, according to an official statement made on Wednesday.

Authorities recovered Rs 13,500 in stolen cash from the minors. The local community had expressed concerns following the incidents, prompting swift police action.

After thorough investigations, police identified and apprehended five juveniles connected to the crimes. During questioning, the minors confessed their motivation was quick monetary gain, leading to the recovery of stolen cash. Efforts to retrieve additional stolen items are ongoing.

