Dhaba Owner's Murder Sparks Investigation in Pataudi

A shocking murder unfolded in the Pataudi area, where a dhaba owner was gunned down amid an ongoing feud. The incident happened Tuesday night, leaving the community in disbelief.

Authorities have identified the victim as Jitender, also known as Monu. At the time of the shooting, he was with his employee, Mahender. The police reported that five individuals have been implicated in the case, citing an old vendetta.

According to police, a previous murder in 2020 set the stage for this violent retribution. Inderjeet, the uncle of two of the suspects, was reportedly killed by the victim's brother, Rohit, leading to the current tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)