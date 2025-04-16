Left Menu

Trust in Courts Amidst Chaos: The Sambhal Violence Inquiry

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq appeared before a judicial commission in UP, probing the November 2024 violence in Sambhal. Despite distrust in local police and government, Barq shows faith in the courts for justice. The violence stemmed from a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, leading to severe clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:48 IST
  • India

In a significant development, Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq on Wednesday presented himself before a judicial commission in Uttar Pradesh, probing the violent events that occurred in Sambhal last November. He expressed skepticism towards the police and government but affirmed his trust in the judicial system.

The investigation, looking into the unrest that claimed four lives and left many injured, called upon Barq to testify in Lucknow. The violence followed a contentious court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, amidst allegations of a pre-existing Hindu temple at the site.

Barq, prior to his commission appearance, assured his full cooperation, stating, "I will answer all questions posed to me." He emphasized his reliance on the courts for justice, as the judicial panel—comprising distinguished former officials— continues its intensive probe into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

