Pongolapoort Dam Near Overflow: DWS to Release Water Amid Flood Safety Concerns

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has announced urgent measures to release water from the Pongolapoort Dam in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, following weeks of intense rainfall that have brought the dam dangerously close to overflowing. The dam, also known as the Jozini Dam, is currently at 97.97% of its storage capacity due to ongoing inflows from the Upper Pongola River Catchment.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department emphasized that this release is in line with standard operational procedures designed to preserve dam infrastructure and protect downstream communities from flood-related disasters.

Rising Inflows Raise Alarm

Heavy and persistent rainfall in recent weeks has overwhelmed several dams across KwaZulu-Natal, pushing many past their full storage capacity. Pongolapoort Dam, one of the largest in the region, is particularly at risk of overtopping due to inflow volumes exceeding outflows.

“Water release is a necessary measure to ensure the structural integrity of the dam and safeguard surrounding communities from the dangers of dam failure,” the DWS said. “If the current inflows persist, the dam will spill over the uncontrolled spillway by Wednesday, 16 April 2025.”

Although the exact timing of the release is subject to change depending on rainfall patterns, the department has stressed that current inflows are unpredictable. Any additional rainfall in the catchment area could trigger an earlier and more intense release than anticipated. Conversely, reduced inflows might delay the process.

Dam Safety and Flood Protocols Activated

The DWS reassured the public that water releases would follow strict dam safety protocols and standard flood management operations. These releases will be done in coordination with key partners including the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Provincial Disaster Management Centres (PDMCs), and local municipalities.

“We are working closely with stakeholders to ensure that emergency preparedness measures are in place,” said the department. “The Pongolapoort Dam remains a critical infrastructure for water supply, irrigation, and flood control. Our proactive steps are aimed at balancing storage needs with public safety.”

Warnings Issued for Downstream Communities

Communities downstream from the dam have been put on high alert. The department has issued specific warnings to low-lying areas and settlements along the Pongola River, as water levels are expected to rise significantly. These include:

Jozini and Makhathini Flats

Hlazane

Mboza

KwaShukela

Mzinyeni

Skhemelele

KwaLulwane

Bhekabantu

Mamfene

Shemula

Hlokohloko

Madonela

Ndumo

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, especially in flood-prone zones. Agricultural operations and access over low-level bridges may also be impacted by the sudden rise in water levels.

Stakeholder Engagement and Emergency Planning

To ensure transparent communication and effective disaster mitigation, the DWS has been engaging with the Lower Pongola Water User Association. These efforts are aimed at keeping water users and riparian communities informed of evolving conditions and response plans.

“The ongoing dialogue ensures that all stakeholders are kept up to date on both dam safety and flood risk management,” said the department.

The department highlighted that while the dam continues to function within its operational design parameters, close monitoring of inflow rates, structural conditions, and environmental impact will continue around the clock.

Importance of Preparedness and Infrastructure Resilience

This situation underscores the importance of maintaining resilient infrastructure in the face of climate variability, which is increasingly contributing to extreme weather events such as prolonged rainfall and sudden flooding.

By managing the release of water in a controlled and strategic manner, the DWS aims to protect both human life and the integrity of the dam itself. The department concluded by reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding water security, environmental sustainability, and public safety through careful planning and responsive action.

For updates on the Pongolapoort Dam situation and safety instructions, residents are urged to monitor local alerts and follow guidance from emergency management officials.