Tragic Double Death: Cancer-stricken Husband Takes Life and Wife's in Distressing Suicide Pact

In a heartbreaking turn of events in Raj Nagar Extension, a 61-year-old cancer-stricken property dealer allegedly took the life of his 57-year-old wife before ending his own. The incident unfolded on a somber Wednesday morning, leaving the local community in shock.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar confirmed that the tragedy occurred around 11 am in the Radha Kunj society. A suicide note, recovered from the crime scene, revealed the husband's motive: a desire to avoid burdening his family with his treatment expenses and a vow with his wife to stay together forever.

As the devastating reality dawned on the couple's two sons, who were upstairs during the incident, they rushed downstairs, only to find their parents' lifeless bodies. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and seized the weapon involved, while the community grapples with the tragic loss.

