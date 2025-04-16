Left Menu

Freedom After 25 Years: Hembram Walks Free Amidst Controversy

Mahendra Hembram, convicted in the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his sons, was released from an Odisha jail after 25 years on grounds of good behavior. The case involving Hembram and Dara Singh attracted widespread attention worldwide due to its religious undertones.

Updated: 16-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mahendra Hembram, one of the individuals convicted in the notorious murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons, has been released from Keonjhar jail in Odisha after serving a 25-year sentence. His release comes on the basis of exhibiting good behavior during his time in prison.

Hembram, now aged 50, was convicted alongside Dara Singh for the brutal murders that shocked the nation and drew international outrage. On the fateful night of January 21, 1999, Graham Staines and his sons were attacked by a mob, reportedly led by Singh, while they slept in a station wagon in Manoharpur village, marking a grim chapter in Odisha's history.

Outside the jail, Hembram asserted his innocence, stating, 'I spent 25 years in jail after being falsely implicated in an incident related to religious conversion. Today, I have been released.' The case continues to evoke discussions on religious intolerance and justice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

