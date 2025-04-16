Left Menu

Vandalism on Ambedkar Jayanti: Arrests Made in Hisar

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Hisar's Nangthala village. The incident occurred on Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14. The suspects, identified as Paresh and Rahul, were taken into custody following a complaint by the village sarpanch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant action against vandalism, police have apprehended two individuals for allegedly defacing a statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Nangthala village, Hisar. Authorities revealed that the incident unfolded on April 14, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to the official statement, the accused, identified as Paresh alias Riku from Nangthala and Rahul alias Chiku from Barki Khedi, were arrested after a formal complaint was filed by the local sarpanch, Monika.

The accused were presented before a judicial court, which subsequently placed them in judicial custody, as confirmed by Sub-inspector Mahender Singh. The alleged vandalism at a park has sparked discussions on maintaining respect for national icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

