Left Menu

Border Fencing Sparks Debate in Mizoram

The Centre has urged Mizoram's civil society organizations to support its decision to fence the India-Myanmar border. Despite concerns about cultural ties, the government seeks cooperation, emphasizing financial aid against drug trafficking. Key discussions involved Union Home Secretary and regional leaders, urging Mizo sentiment consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:02 IST
Border Fencing Sparks Debate in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has appealed to civil society groups in Mizoram to back its move to erect a fence along the India-Myanmar border, according to the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) leader.

Five organizations, including the Young Mizo Association and Mizo Zirlai Pawl, met with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi to deliberate on the fencing decision and the withdrawal of the Free Movement Regime.

CYMA General Secretary Malsawmliana revealed that the leaders implored the Centre to acknowledge the sentiments of the Mizo people. Meanwhile, Mohan urged the groups to support the fencing initiative and announced that the Centre, through the Narcotics Control Bureau, will provide financial aid to curb drug trafficking and abuse in Mizoram, which shares a 1,643-km border with Myanmar, 510 km of which is in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025