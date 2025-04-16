Border Fencing Sparks Debate in Mizoram
The Centre has urged Mizoram's civil society organizations to support its decision to fence the India-Myanmar border. Despite concerns about cultural ties, the government seeks cooperation, emphasizing financial aid against drug trafficking. Key discussions involved Union Home Secretary and regional leaders, urging Mizo sentiment consideration.
The Centre has appealed to civil society groups in Mizoram to back its move to erect a fence along the India-Myanmar border, according to the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) leader.
Five organizations, including the Young Mizo Association and Mizo Zirlai Pawl, met with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi to deliberate on the fencing decision and the withdrawal of the Free Movement Regime.
CYMA General Secretary Malsawmliana revealed that the leaders implored the Centre to acknowledge the sentiments of the Mizo people. Meanwhile, Mohan urged the groups to support the fencing initiative and announced that the Centre, through the Narcotics Control Bureau, will provide financial aid to curb drug trafficking and abuse in Mizoram, which shares a 1,643-km border with Myanmar, 510 km of which is in the state.
